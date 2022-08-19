CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera and Kartik Aaryan's Freddy To Have An OTT Release? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera and Kartik Aaryan's Freddy To Have An OTT Release? Here's What We Know

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 19, 2022, 17:11 IST

Mumbai, India

While Bollywood movies are facing a boycott trend on social media, several filmmakers are opting to release their films on OTT platforms.

Bollywood has been going through a rough patch lately. Boycott trends on social media negatively impacted some of the biggest movies of the year including Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, and Samrat Prithviraj among others. Whether the fault lies in scripts or have people become too comfortable watching movies on OTT platforms, is a never-ending debate. Amid all this, several makers are now opting to release their films on OTT platforms rather than releasing them in theatres.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Yash Raj Films is planning to opt for the digital route for their upcoming movies including Govinda Naam Mera, Bloody Daddy, Mission Majnu and Freddy among others. While Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead, Freddy is headlined by Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen for Mission Majnu.

first published:August 19, 2022, 17:11 IST
last updated:August 19, 2022, 17:11 IST