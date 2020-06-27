Vicky Kaushal's New Look from Sam Manekshaw Biopic, Priyanka Chopra Demands Justice for Jayaraj and Son

On the death anniversary of Sam Manekshaw, the makers of his biopic RSVP Movies released a new look of actor Vicky Kaushal, who is portraying the Field Marshal in the film. Vicky, who had taken everyone by surprise when he revealed the first look from the film last year, has manged to stun his fans once again with this one.

The tragic demise of Jayaraj and his son Bennix due to alleged police brutality has triggered a furore in Tamil Nadu. It has also trickled down to social media and netizens are demanding justice for the father-son duo. Actress Priyanka Chopra has also spoken about the matter.

Salman Khan took to social media to promote the new Sushmita Sen-starrer web series, Aarya, but he ended up being at the receiving end of abuses of netizens.

The Uttar Pradesh education board announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams today. One should remember that while education is important, getting extraordinary marks isn't. Here's some advice from stars who are admired by thousands today despite not being the brightest on the block.







Dark Season 3 is complex, but if you have watched the first two seasons, you cannot leave it. In the end, you get most of your answers, and you’re glad to know that there are no more mysteries and timelines for you to solve.

