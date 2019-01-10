English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal's Rumoured Girlfriend Harleen Sethi Attends Special Screening of Uri
Vicky Kaushal dropped major hints about dating TV actress Harleen Sethi on two chat shows recently.
Vicky Kaushal dropped major hints about dating TV actress Harleen Sethi on two chat shows recently.
Loading...
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike tomorrow, is the toast of B-Town currently with his critically acclaimed performances. So, it is not surprising that there is huge curiosity about his personal life as well.
On Karan Johar's chat show recently, the 30-year-old had in a way confirmed he is in a relationship with television actress and host, Harleen Sethi, without naming her. Though neither of them have confirmed the relationship, Harleen was seen turning up at the special screening of Uri in Mumbai on Wednesday, to support Vicky.
Vicky had dropped major hints about dating Harleen on Neha Dhupia’s talk show. On being asked to dedicate a song to Harleen, the actor sang Diljit Dosanjh’s hit number, Do You Know. Since then, there has been a steady flow of information about their alleged link-up.
The actress was last seen in a web-series with Vikrant Massey, called Broken But Beautiful. Vicky had attended the launch of the show. Vikrant had later shared a picture from the event to thank Vicky for his support.
Guess it was time for Harleen to show support for Vicky this time by attending the screening of Uri.
On Karan Johar's chat show recently, the 30-year-old had in a way confirmed he is in a relationship with television actress and host, Harleen Sethi, without naming her. Though neither of them have confirmed the relationship, Harleen was seen turning up at the special screening of Uri in Mumbai on Wednesday, to support Vicky.
Vicky had dropped major hints about dating Harleen on Neha Dhupia’s talk show. On being asked to dedicate a song to Harleen, the actor sang Diljit Dosanjh’s hit number, Do You Know. Since then, there has been a steady flow of information about their alleged link-up.
The actress was last seen in a web-series with Vikrant Massey, called Broken But Beautiful. Vicky had attended the launch of the show. Vikrant had later shared a picture from the event to thank Vicky for his support.
Guess it was time for Harleen to show support for Vicky this time by attending the screening of Uri.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results