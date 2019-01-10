Vicky Kaushal's Rumoured Girlfriend Harleen Sethi Attends Special Screening of Uri

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike tomorrow, is the toast of B-Town currently with his critically acclaimed performances. So, it is not surprising that there is huge curiosity about his personal life as well.On Karan Johar's chat show recently, the 30-year-old had in a way confirmed he is in a relationship with television actress and host, Harleen Sethi, without naming her. Though neither of them have confirmed the relationship, Harleen was seen turning up at the special screening of Uri in Mumbai on Wednesday, to support Vicky.Vicky had dropped major hints about dating Harleen on Neha Dhupia’s talk show. On being asked to dedicate a song to Harleen, the actor sang Diljit Dosanjh’s hit number, Do You Know. Since then, there has been a steady flow of information about their alleged link-up.The actress was last seen in a web-series with Vikrant Massey, called Broken But Beautiful. Vicky had attended the launch of the show. Vikrant had later shared a picture from the event to thank Vicky for his support.Guess it was time for Harleen to show support for Vicky this time by attending the screening of Uri.