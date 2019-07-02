Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw Uniform Isn't Entirely Accurate, Points Out Army War Veteran

Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India, in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie. Meghna will be directing Vicky for the second time after their hit film Raazi. For the actor, it's an absolute honour to be getting the opportunity to portray the life of Sam Manekshaw.

The first look of the film, which Vicky revealed on his social media account on Mankeshaw's death anniversary, saw him dressed as the Field Marshal. Though the actor got a lot of praise for his look, Syed Ata Hasnain, Lt Gen (Retd), Indian Army, pointed out that some details of the uniform worn by Vicky in the picture weren't accurate.

Hasnain, who had served with Manekshaw, said that he would've loved it if he was consulted when the makers were creating the look.

Woukd love it if consulted. Lt Gen Deepinder Singh, his MA, is there to give everything on him. Vicky Kaushal, for starters is wearing wrong colour badges of rank. Sam was a Gurkha, never wore brass, always black badges. I am proud to wear that too being a Garhwali Bhulla. https://t.co/S4BG2lKHuW — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) June 27, 2019

Sam Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar. Manekshaw cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu on June 27, 2008.

Manekshaw led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The script of the film is written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava along with Meghna.

Meghna said, "This film has been brewing between RSVP and me, for some time now. With Vicky now coming on board to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, it has begun to simmer. Looking forward to things to come to fruition one step at a time."

