Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw Uniform Isn't Entirely Accurate, Points Out Army War Veteran

Syed Ata Hasnain, Lt Gen (Retd), Indian Army, pointed out that some details of the uniform worn by Vicky Kaushal in his first look as Sam Manekshaw weren't accurate.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw Uniform Isn't Entirely Accurate, Points Out Army War Veteran
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India, in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie. Meghna will be directing Vicky for the second time after their hit film Raazi. For the actor, it's an absolute honour to be getting the opportunity to portray the life of Sam Manekshaw.

The first look of the film, which Vicky revealed on his social media account on Mankeshaw's death anniversary, saw him dressed as the Field Marshal. Though the actor got a lot of praise for his look, Syed Ata Hasnain, Lt Gen (Retd), Indian Army, pointed out that some details of the uniform worn by Vicky in the picture weren't accurate.

Hasnain, who had served with Manekshaw, said that he would've loved it if he was consulted when the makers were creating the look.

Sam Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914 in Amritsar. Manekshaw cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu on June 27, 2008.

Manekshaw led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The script of the film is written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava along with Meghna.

Meghna said, "This film has been brewing between RSVP and me, for some time now. With Vicky now coming on board to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, it has begun to simmer. Looking forward to things to come to fruition one step at a time."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram