Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh Biopic will be Released on October 2
Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, Sardar Udham Singh will clash at the box office with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's blockbuster film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff.
Vicky Kaushal.
Vicky Kaushal's next film, the biopic of notable freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, has finally got a release date. It will open in theatres on October 2, 2020.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement. Sharing two of Vicky’s photos from the film’s shoot, he wrote, “Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.”
Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/sxUk5y7WYW— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019
In one of the images, the film’s director Shoojit Sircar is giving Vicky directions in between shots. By the look and feel of it, the makers seem to be trying to recreate vintage London in the pictures.
In the film, Vicky will be seen as Udham Singh, India’s celebrated revolutionary, who killed Michael Dwyer to avenge the many deaths of the innocents he murdered in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham Singh will clash at the box office with Siddharth Anand’s Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's blockbuster film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff.
Other than Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will also be seen in two films backed by Dhrama Productions—Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One—The Haunted Ship.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Allowed Anxiety to be My Motivator Instead of Something that Can Threaten Me, Says Chris Hemsworth
- Sunil Gavaskar Gets Into Shammi Kapoor Mode While Dancing to Badan Pe Sitare With Ranveer
- Urvashi Dholakia Confirms Participating in Nach Baliye 9 With Ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
- Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' Get New Comic Book Based On Them
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s