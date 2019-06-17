Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh Biopic will be Released on October 2

Vicky Kaushal's next film, the biopic of notable freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, has finally got a release date. It will open in theatres on October 2, 2020.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement. Sharing two of Vicky’s photos from the film’s shoot, he wrote, “Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.”

In one of the images, the film’s director Shoojit Sircar is giving Vicky directions in between shots. By the look and feel of it, the makers seem to be trying to recreate vintage London in the pictures.

In the film, Vicky will be seen as Udham Singh, India’s celebrated revolutionary, who killed Michael Dwyer to avenge the many deaths of the innocents he murdered in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham Singh will clash at the box office with Siddharth Anand’s Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's blockbuster film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff.

Other than Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will also be seen in two films backed by Dhrama Productions—Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One—The Haunted Ship.

