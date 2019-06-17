Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh Biopic will be Released on October 2

Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, Sardar Udham Singh will clash at the box office with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's blockbuster film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh Biopic will be Released on October 2
Vicky Kaushal.
Loading...

Vicky Kaushal's next film, the biopic of notable freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, has finally got a release date. It will open in theatres on October 2, 2020.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement. Sharing two of Vicky’s photos from the film’s shoot, he wrote, “Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.”

In one of the images, the film’s director Shoojit Sircar is giving Vicky directions in between shots. By the look and feel of it, the makers seem to be trying to recreate vintage London in the pictures.

In the film, Vicky will be seen as Udham Singh, India’s celebrated revolutionary, who killed Michael Dwyer to avenge the many deaths of the innocents he murdered in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham Singh will clash at the box office with Siddharth Anand’s Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's blockbuster film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff.

Other than Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will also be seen in two films backed by Dhrama Productions—Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One—The Haunted Ship.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram