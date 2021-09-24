Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham to Have OTT Release in October, Actor Announces With New Poster

Although the actor did not mention the date, it is speculated that the film will release on Dussera on October 15 and will clash with the OTT release of Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket. According to a source, “Rashmi Rocket will release on ZEE5 on Dusshera, the same day as Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh, which is scheduled to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the same weekend. The tentative release date for both films is October 15."

The film was earlier slated for a theatrical release but got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar, who will play the part of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Vicky Kaushal will essay the title role in the biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Apart from this, the actor has a couple of projects lined up. Once shoots were allowed again, the actor started his upcoming comedy with Manushi Chillar which is tentatively titled The Great Indian Family.

For the last few months, Vicky has been training to get in shape for his titular role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. But now, the film has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic and budget constraints. The actor also has another biopic, Sam Bahadur. He will reunite with Kiara Advani with Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele.

