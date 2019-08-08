Vicky Kaushal's Shirtless B&W Photos Get 'Thirsty Comments' from Fans on Instagram
Vicky Kaushal's black-and-white photos on Instagram have attracted a volley of comments from women going ga-ga over his looks.
Image: Instagram
Vicky Kaushal is no stranger to female fans going ga-ga over his boy-next-door looks. One of the most popular new stars in Bollywood, the actor is bombarded with fans posting thirsty comments each time he posts a picture on social media. The Manmarziyaan star has worked his charm once again, posting shirtless photos this time, and the kinds of comments he's attracted is enough to make any man blush.
In the black-and-white photos on Instagram, the 31-year-old reveals very little of his torso. Vicky shared the photos with the cheeky caption - "#ootd" - despite there being no outfit.
Comedian Tanmay Bhat commented with lines from Kareena Kapoor's famous song, Raat Ka Nasha, from Asoka. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Take a look at some of the comments female fans posted:
* Stop making people crave for you
* Kal paper hai! Padhne nahi doge na tum?
* Aakhon me Teri ajabsi ajabsi hotness haii
* Shouldn't see these things in office
* You should be banned, this is way more than we can handle
* And the next thing I know is I'm pregnant
These photos come a day after the actor's latest magazine cover was unveiled on social media, in which he has posed with luxury cars and high-end bikes. On the cover of Exhibit magazine, he poses with a Mercedes Benz car, wearing a geometric patterned blazer alongwith some cool blue pants.
Read: Vicky Kaushal Throws Some Intense Looks as He Poses with Cool Cars and Bikes in Latest Mag Cover
Vicky, last seen in this year's big hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, is currently working on the Udham Singh biopic as well as playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bihar Man Turns Tata Nano Into a Helicopter After Failing to Become a Pilot: Watch Video
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai Leaked Online Before Its Theatrical Release
- 'No Chamchas to Receive, No Airport Look': Rishi Kapoor Hails Sara Ali Khan's Simplicity
- After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why