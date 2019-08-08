Vicky Kaushal's Shirtless B&W Photos Get 'Thirsty Comments' from Fans on Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is no stranger to female fans going ga-ga over his boy-next-door looks. One of the most popular new stars in Bollywood, the actor is bombarded with fans posting thirsty comments each time he posts a picture on social media. The Manmarziyaan star has worked his charm once again, posting shirtless photos this time, and the kinds of comments he's attracted is enough to make any man blush.

In the black-and-white photos on Instagram, the 31-year-old reveals very little of his torso. Vicky shared the photos with the cheeky caption - "#ootd" - despite there being no outfit.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat commented with lines from Kareena Kapoor's famous song, Raat Ka Nasha, from Asoka. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Take a look at some of the comments female fans posted:

* Stop making people crave for you

* Kal paper hai! Padhne nahi doge na tum?

* Aakhon me Teri ajabsi ajabsi hotness haii

* Shouldn't see these things in office

* You should be banned, this is way more than we can handle

* And the next thing I know is I'm pregnant

These photos come a day after the actor's latest magazine cover was unveiled on social media, in which he has posed with luxury cars and high-end bikes. On the cover of Exhibit magazine, he poses with a Mercedes Benz car, wearing a geometric patterned blazer alongwith some cool blue pants.

Read: Vicky Kaushal Throws Some Intense Looks as He Poses with Cool Cars and Bikes in Latest Mag Cover

Vicky, last seen in this year's big hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, is currently working on the Udham Singh biopic as well as playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.