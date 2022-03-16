Vicky Kaushal's Shirtless Selfie Breaks the Internet, Fan Says 'Katrina Kaif Ko Bhejna Tha'

Vicky Kaushal might be a married man now but that doesn’t mean his fans will stop gushing over his Instagram posts. Especially when the actor uploads a shirtless mirror selfie to treat his fans. On Wednesday afternoon, Vicky took to his social media handle to share a shirtless photo where he can be seen posing in front of a mirror. The mid-length photo sees him wearing only a chain. He did not caption the post. However, his fans were quick to take to the comment section and appreciate the actor. Most of them dropped fire and heart emojis.

One of the fans was also convinced that the actor meant to sent the photo to Katrina Kaif but uploaded it by mistake. They wrote, “Katrina ko bhejna tha.. Mistake se post ho gaya na?"

Take a look at the post:

Earlier in the day, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories and treated fans to their romantic pictures. In the first selfie, the actress was seen leaning on Vicky’s shoulder. The two are seen sporting sunglasses as they cover their sleepy eyes under the eye gear. Katrina had added a “Sorry I’m Speepy” gif to the picture too.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a while but they had chosen to keep their relationship under tight wraps. They got married in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding ceremony and officially announced to the world that they were now husband and wife. On the work front, Katrina is currently busy filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

As for Vicky, he recently completed shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Mera Naam in the pipeline.

