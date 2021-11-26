Vicky Kaushal's Sister Makes Shocking Revelation About Actor's Wedding With Katrina Kaif

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are likely to get married in the second week of December and the B town can’t stop talking about it. And while the fans and Bollywood lovers are excited, the two actors have maintained silence, which, one can’t deny, has also led to a lot of suspense about their wedding.

However, now a shocking revelation from the sister of Vicky Kaushal has left everyone stunned and with several questions. The actor’s cousin sister Dr Upasana Vohra has said that the reports of Vicky and Katrina getting married are merely rumours and the two actors have no such plans. Not as of yet, she said.

Speaking to a Hindi daily, she dropped the “the truth bomb" about Vicky’s wedding. Dr Upasana is Vicky’s cousin, who got married this year itself. Talking about her brother’s wedding, she said that there are reports in the news media that the two actors are getting married in December.

However, she added, that there is no such wedding happening as of now. She said that she recently talked to her brother, adding if there was anything of that sort, he would have told her. She further added that such rumours often get circulated in Bollywood.

Upasana said that she does not want to make any further comments on the topic but there is no wedding for now. However, some people say that the family has given such a statement to stop all kinds of reports.

