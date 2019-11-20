Vicky Kaushal's Superhero Film The Immortal Ashwatthama to be Shot in These Foreign Locations

Vicky Kaushal has played in a variety of roles ranging from a police inspector to an army major. The actor was recently revealed to be gearing up for a role in a superhero film by Uri: The Surical Strike director Aditya Dhar as well. Vicky Kaushal fans can now feel more excited as the film's production date has been set. The title of the film has been revealed to be The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Aditya Dhar who has been in the US for the last five months working on the film's script and meeting VFX studios revealed that the film will begin production in mid-2020. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror he informed, "Soft prep began two months ago while formal prep will start in a fortnight. We will shoot the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule and have shortlisted Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia as locations. I will be collaborating with teams from all over the world on the action. The entire post-production, including the VFX, will be done in the US."

Aditya Dhar who made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike revealed that he narrated the story of the film to Vicky Kaushal and Uri's producer Ronnie Screwvala a day before the release of the film. Both loved the idea and urged the filmmaker to go ahead with it.

Aditya Dhar also revealed that he has carefully planned Vicky Kaushal's appearance for the film and that it would involve the actor gaining and losing a lot of weight throughout the film. Dhar stated that Kaushal's appearance for the film would come across as a surprise for fans.

