Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama Not Shelved But Delayed Again?

A disappointing news has come in for all Vicky Kaushal fans. The upcoming sci-fi project, The Immortal Ashwatthama, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, has been once again put on hold. Releasing a statement, producer Ronnie Screwvala stated that the film’s shoot has been put on hold for another “six to nine” months. They were forced to take this decision due to the cost of the production of the movie crossing its allocated budget.

The statement revealed that the last draft of the script and the allocated budget did not match. Along with this, the overall uncertainty fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic did not help. “So all of us – Aditya (Dhar), Vicky (Kaushal) and I – decided that we need to put this back for another six to nine months,” the statement read. He further said that the team would work more on the budget and circle back when things look better overall.

A SpotboyE report cited a source, who said that though URI looked like a 100-crore budgeted film, director Aditya Dhar had made the action film for a mere Rs 25 crore. This was because Aditya comes from the less-is-more school of filmmaking. The report also cited an interview wherein Dhar had revealed that how working under extremely tight budgetary circumstances for URI helped the team. He had stated that it kept them constantly on their toes and forever anxious. Dhar believes that unlimited budgets would make him lazy as a filmmaker, therefore he always prefers to work within controlled budgets as he aims to make a film look far more spectacular, than the budget would suggest.

About Ashwathama, the filmmaker had agreed that it will be a completely different world from the one in URI, but in the real space, it is once again based on a true-life event. After the success of URI, he once again joined hands with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production house and Vicky for the sci-fi project 'The Immortal Ashwatthama.’ Talking about the two, Dhar had said Ronnie and Vicky stood by URI and believed in it, he will be foolish to change his priorities.

