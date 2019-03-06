English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal's Uri is Among the Highest Grossing Hindi Films Ever, Luka Chuppi is on the Rise
Uri- The Surgical Strike is clearly unstoppable. Even after seven weeks of its release and facing competition with recent releases like Gully Boy, Total Dhammal and Manikarnika among others, the film is still going strong at the box office. Collecting, more than Rs. 240 crores, Vicky Kaushal starrer has become the tenth highest nett grosser ever, reports Box Office India.
The film is being touted as the first hit of 2019, Uri marginally moved ahead Simmba. The latter collected Rs. 239 crores across India. Reportedly the film had also surpassed an all-time box office collection recorded for week six by films like Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and recent big blockbusters like Bahubali - The Conclusion which earned Rs 5.38 crore, Padmaavat that collected Rs 3.96 crore in its sixth week and Dangal, which made Rs 1.63 crore.
On the other hand, new release Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has emerged as a hit film and the film has collected as it collected Rs. 45 crores so far. Giving away the details, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5... The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 45.07 cr. India biz." (sic)
Total Dhamaal maintains a steady streak as the multi-starrer raked in Rs. 127 crores at the box office. Adarsh tweeted, "#TotalDhamaal continues to be a big favourite in mass circuits... It is these sectors that will keep adding to a strong total, despite reduction of screens in metros... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. India biz."
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya crashed on Tuesday facing a major drop in the collections from the previous day. After a week, the film has only managed to collect around Rs. 5.50 crore nett.
#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5... The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 45.07 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019
#TotalDhamaal continues to be a big favourite in mass circuits... It is these sectors that will keep adding to a strong total, despite reduction of screens in metros... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019
