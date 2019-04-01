LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vicky Kaushal's Uri The Surgical Strike Becomes the 10th Highest Grossing Hindi Movie Ever

Vicky Kaushal's Uri has made it to the list of highest grossing Hindi films of all time, alongside movies of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
Image: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram
Uri- The Surgical Strike has become the 10th highest grossing Hindi film in history, collecting Rs 244 crore at the box office. The film released on January 11 and had a successful run in theatres for over 10 weeks across India.

It is now among the top grossing movies in Hindi cinema, on a list that is dominated by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Both the Khans have three films each on the top 10, while Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 is on the top slot with over Rs 500 crore in box office collection.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films of all time based on their nett box office collection in India.




Touted as the first hit of 2019, Uri faced stiff competition from releases like Gully Boy, Total Dhammal and Manikarnika.

Reportedly, the film had also surpassed an all-time box office collection recorded for week six by films like Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and recent big blockbusters like Bahubali - The Conclusion which earned Rs 5.38 crore, Padmaavat that collected Rs 3.96 crore in its sixth week and Dangal, which made Rs 1.63 crore.




Uri had created history as its second weekend box office collection was higher than the first weekend. The film had collected Rs 35.92 crore in its first weekend and Rs 37.75 crore in its second weekend. Uri is the first film starring Vicky as a solo lead that has entered the Rs 100 crore club.

