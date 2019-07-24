Vicky Kaushal's Uri The Surgical Strike to Re-release on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Vicky Kaushal hogged the limelight with his spectacular performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike when the movie was first released on January 26 this year. Based on the surgical strikes conducted by India on the terrorist across LOC, Uri: The Surgical Strike is one of the hit movies of Bollywood to be released this year. Just in case, if you missed watching the movie in the theatres back in January, you can re-watch it. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film will hit the screens once again on July 26, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The movie will be shown around 500 theatres in Maharashtra. Uri: The Surgical Strike is a war-drama in which Kaushal played the character of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who heads the daring mission. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film deals with India’s surgical strikes in September 2016 in retaliation of terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri earlier that year.

Quoting producer Ronnie Screwvala, Mumbai Mirror reported, “The idea of making the film was to instil a sense of pride in the hearts of every Indian and to highlight the incredible service of the armed forces for our nation. I’m honoured to be a part of this initiative where in Uri will be showcased across 500 theatres in the state on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

On the work front, Kaushal is currently shooting for Udham Singh biopic and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted House. Reportedly, he will also star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. He will also be a part of Ashwatthama, an action based superhero film set in modern times.

Follow @News18Movies for more