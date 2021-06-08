Vicky Kushal Shares Picture From Salon Session, Mimics Viral Kid Anushrut

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a quirky post to treat his Instagram family. The actor dropped a selfie from his salon session where he can be seen getting a new haircut.

The actor shared the post with a witty caption where he referred to the viral video of kid Anushrut'sfurious reaction while having a haircut. He captioned the post in the same way as the kid was seen yelling at the barber. The actor can be seen wearing a blue face mask.

The URI actor is one of the most loved Bollywood artists of his generation. His fan following is quite evident on Instagram as the latest post has garnered over 3 lakh likes in no time. His fans have flooded the comment section with red heart and heart-eyed emojis.

The actor was tested Covid positive in April despite all care and precautions. He shared the news through an Instagram post where he wrote that he is under home quarantine and following all essential protocols as prescribed by the doctor. He also urged those who came in his close proximity to get themselves tested. Soon after, his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif also tested COVID positive.

The actor has since been recovered from the deadly virus and is gearing up for his upcoming projects. He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky will be playing the titular role of revolutionary freedom fighter and the shooting for the film has already been wrapped up. He also has Meghna Gulzar's directorial, Sam Bahadur -a biopic on India'sField Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Another one in his pipeline is Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in his pipeline. He was last seen in horror-thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

