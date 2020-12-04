Victim of Cyber Fraud, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Writer Takes His Life: Report

Hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer Abhishek Makwana, 37, has allegedly died by suicide on November 27 in Mumbai. As per report, a last note from the deceased was also recovered from his Kandivali residence where Abhishek apparently took his life.

Abhishek's family has alleged that he was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail. They have also claimed receiving calls from the fraudsters after his demise. The people calling are demanding money from the deceased's family members, who Abhishek had made guarantors in a loan.

Meanwhile, the Charkop police have recorded the statements of the family, wherein his brother, Jenis revealed that Abhishek's email records show financial fraud.

According to police, Abhishek's suicide note mentions he had been facing a financial crisis and issues in his personal life. He apologised to his family in his note for not being able to fight the circumstances he was feeling a victim of. He also mentioned his problems were only mounting by the day.

