Victoria Beckham Gives a Shoutout to Deepika Padukone as Actress Wears One of Her 'Favourite'

Deepika Padukone was wearing a white shirt paired with baggy trousers from Victoria Beckham's Pre Spring Summer collection.

Deepika Padukone has been receiving praises from all sections for the trailer of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Apart from the intriguing plot point, the actress is also making the headlines for her fashion statement. Now, Victoria Beckham has given her a shout out. Deepika was wearing a white ensemble from Beckham’s Pre Spring Summer collection. She took to social media to share a picture of the actress dressed in the outfit and wrote, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks ."

She was seen wearing a white shirt paired with baggy trousers.

Take a look at the photo:

The actress will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika kicked off the promotions of her next movie last month with a glamorous look. The actress has been adding glamour to our Instagram feed with her sartorial game.

The film has been described by its director Shakun Batra as a “mirror into modern adult relationships." The title track of Gehraiyaan is sung by Lothika. The song is currently trending on YouTube’s music video category. The song has become an inspiration for many Instagram Reels.

Apart from this, she will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathan. She also has a Telugu film titled Project K in which she will share screen space with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan will release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

first published:February 04, 2022, 12:28 IST