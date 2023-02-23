Kriti Sanon has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game. The actress recently wore Victoria Beckham’s mint green midi dress, styled by Sukriti Gover. She looked absolutely stunning.

The picture was posted by Victoria Beckham’s Instagram handle on her story. It was captioned as “@kritisanon wears Assymetric ruched midi dress styled by @sukritigrover". The same was reposted by kriti Sanon on her story and was captioned as " LOVED IT!". The actress has been loved by her audience for her girl next door outfits and this story speaks for itself.

Be it red carpet appearances or a casual outing, Kriti always manages to turn heads with her outfits. She has a penchant for bold, statement-making outfits that exude confidence and glamour. When asked about that one thing that is powerful when it comes to fashion, the actress had earlier shared with NDTV, “Fashion is a way of expressing yourself without saying anything. With what someone is wearing, I think you can get to know a lot about the other person. There’s a bit of your personality in what you wear or choose to adorn."

She had earlier opened up about her personal style too. “It is a mix of comfort and cool. I like dressing up and putting a thought behind what I wear, so it has to be comfortable. I have to be actually comfortable to walk out. My style actually varies, there are times when I would take out a nice dress and accessorize my look nicely and there are also times when I am so lazy that I would just throw on the most basic denim with a ganji and shoes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in Shehzada which released recently. Kriti Sanon will also be seen in ‘The Crew’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Adipurush’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.

