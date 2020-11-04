Victoria Summer Joins Cast Of Indie Biopic 'Vindication Swim'

Los Angeles: “Saving Mr Banks” star Victoria Summer is set to star in “Vindication Swim”, an independent drama. The film follows the true story of Mercedes Gleitze who became the first British woman to swim the English Channel in 1927.

According to Deadline, Debutante Kirsten Callaghan will play Gleitze in the biographical drama, to be directed by UK filmmaker Elliott Hasler of “WWII: The Long Road Home” fame. The film portrays Mercedes’ struggle in overcoming both the cold waters of the English Channel and the patriarchal society of 1920s England. However, after a competitor comes forward claiming to have accomplished the same feat, Mercedes is forced into battle to retain her record and her legacy.

Summer will play Mercedes’ rival swimmer, Edith Gade, who comes forward in an attempt to usurp the former’s record. “Vindication Swim” also features veteran British actor John Locke as Mercedes’ troubled coach Harold Best. The pic will also be scored by Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated composer Daniel Clive McCallum.