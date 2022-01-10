Video: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Arundhati, Ashutosh Continue to Grow Close to Each Other

Actor Madhurani Prabhulkar, who plays Arundhati on the hit Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has shared on Instagram a video clip from the TV series. “Learn to appreciate a friend who always makes you laugh,” reads the caption to the short clip, which has already received around 44,000 likes and is being flooded with comments from the fans of the show.

In the video, Ashutosh tells Arundhati, in gestures, that she has some turmeric on her cheek. But when she fails to understand, he takes a bit of turmeric, puts it on his own cheek and tries to explain what he meant. Arundhati cleans the turmeric and flashes a happy smile.

Following this, Arundhati reminds Ashutosh that he still had turmeric on his face. The latter then rubs and asks if it’s gone. Arundhati smiles and says, Yes.

The comments are wishing for a new relationship to develop between Ashutosh and Arundhati. You can see the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhurani gokhale Prabhulkar (@madhurani.prabhulkar)

The arrival of Ashutosh has made a huge difference to Arundhati’s life. Arundhati, who used to depend on her husband for everything, can now stand on her own feet and is also very vocal about her beliefs. Ashutosh is always seen supporting her and a new relationship is blossoming between the two. At Abhi’s wedding, Arundhati had written ‘A’ on her hands. Although Madhurani had said that A stands for Arundhati, fans were speculating otherwise.

The show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has gained huge popularity among the viewers within a short period. Arundhati, this show’s protagonist, fights for her self-respect while Sanjana, her ex-husband’s second wife, continuously tries to hurt and humiliate her.

Right now, Abhishek and Anagha’s wedding is in full swing and keeping the audience entertained. On the sidelines, the friendship between Arundhati and her college friend Ashutosh is slowly growing as was also visible in the video shared above.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.