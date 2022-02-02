Video: Aai Kuthey Kay Karte's Arundhati Deshmukh Sings; Fans Eager to Watch Next Episode

Actor Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar, who plays the character of Arundhati Deshmukh on the hit TV show Aai Kuthey Kay Karte, is a woman of many talents. A video wherein Madhurani is singing a song has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

According to the recent track of the Tv series, Ashutosh has offered Arundhati an opportunity to sing a song in his album. Ashutosh is her business partner and friend. The audience will get to hear Arundhati’s beautiful voice for the first time. A video of Arundhati singing has been shared by a portal. Ashutosh is also seen alongside her. The video has received an overwhelming response. The audience has found the first glimpse of the song extremely impressive.

Viewers are looking forward to listening to this album. Have a look at the video.

In the show, Arundhati has gone through a lot of ups and downs after separating from Anirudh. However, she has found love again with her college senior Ashutosh.

Madhurani’s character Arundhati became immensely popular among women due to her sheer will and determination when faced with difficulties. The show is considered the best example of how to depict women empowerment. It shows how women should quit bad marriages and live life on their terms.

Recently, the show had featured the wedding track of Abhi and Anagha.

Madhurani had also shared a post some time ago about how she can’t stay with her daughter for a long time due to shooting. The actor revealed that her busy schedule even goes off for 25-30 days. Madhurani had thanked her husband and support staff for taking care of her daughter. She had uploaded a beautiful collage of pictures showing her daughter with her husband and support staff.

Madhurani has been a part of several other projects like Bhabhipedia, Indradhanushya and many others.

