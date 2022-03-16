Video: Actor Disha Parmar Screams, Rushes To Her Car as People Play Holi Behind Her

A video in which Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 actor Disha Parmar got scared thinking that someone was putting colour on her has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Disha Parmar is posing for photos as a group of people behind her were smearing each other’s faces with colour. Disha thought that someone was going to put colour on her too, and she let out a scream. Disha then hurried towards her car and wished everyone a Happy Holi. Disha said, “Happy Holi, stay safe, play Holi at your home, don’t go out much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshata Chaudhary (@sonuholic_akshu)

Earlier, Disha shared some pictures from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor looked gorgeous in the photos as she flaunted her desi swag in a white boysenberry tie and dye saree with a solid-coloured studded blouse.

Advertisement

She complimented her looks with oxidised silver jhumkas and sunglasses and bangles that matched her blouse. “Rangi Saari Gulabi Chunariya Re… Mohe Mare Nazriya Saawariya Re," Disha wrote in the caption of the photos.

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the lead couple, Nakuul Mehta (Ram) and Disha Parmar (Priya), will be seen shaking a leg to iconic Holi songs in a special Holi sequence.

Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and got recognition for her role as Pankhuri Gupta in the show. Disha then appeared in the show Woh Apna Sa in the role of Jhanvi Agarwal.

Disha has been playing Priya Sood in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 since August 2021, and she has garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in the show. Disha was also named one of the Top 5 Most Googled Women in 2020.

On July 16, 2021, Disha tied the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya. Rahul had proposed to Disha on her birthday, during Big Boss 14.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.