Video: Actor Mandar Jadhav Performs Stunning Scene in 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta'

Marathi series “Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta" is hugely popular among the audience and the story is taking a very interesting turn right now. The upcoming episodes will feature a kabaddi match. One of the major characters, Shalini, said that she will return the Shirke-Patil family their property only if they defeat her in a kabaddi match.

The Kabaddi face-off is to get the property back and the Shirke-Patil family is preparing extremely hard to win the match. A video of the cast shooting the kabaddi match scene has surfaced on social media. Here’s the video:

As we all know, a good coach is needed to win any sport. When Jaideep goes into the jungle to search for the coach, who has apparently got lost, he gets caught in a trap, which hangs him upside down. Mandar Jadhav, who plays Jaideep, had worked hard for this scene which lasted a few minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandar Jadhav (@mandarjadhavofficial)

The video is garnering a lot of praise from the audience. But Mandar Jadhav has shared on Instagram a video about the efforts he put in for the scene. This video shows how hard the actors have to work for a scene. It also gives an idea of how many people contribute to the making of a successful scene on TV.

In the video, Mandar said that he completed this difficult scene with the help of a fight instructor and the cooperation of all the people on the sets. He said that he saw the scene as a challenge to entertain the audience. Milind Shinde will be seen in the role of the coach in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.