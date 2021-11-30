Mouni Roy Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Backless Dress, Rushes To Her Car | Watch

Mouni Roy often remains in the headlines for her fashion game. The Naagin actor has always hit the mark in the fashion rule books. Besides her wedding tittle-tattle, the actor is currently in talks for a viral video wherein she seems to become a victim of an “Oops Moment".

In the video, Mouni is seen in a colourful backless dress, wherein she doesn’t seem very comfortable and to avoid the media, Mouni runs towards her car, but as soon as she sits in her car, her dress slips down a little, after which Mouni leaves in the car. The video is a bit old and has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Meanwhile, Mouni is going to tie the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January.

According to ETimes, Suraj and Mouni will exchange wedding vows on January 27, 2022. It is being said that Mouni’s cousin has shared the details of the wedding and has revealed that the couple will get married in Italy on the said date.

After marriage in Italy, the couple will also hold a reception at Mouni’s native place Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Mouni and Suraj are rarely seen together in public. Both are usually seen together in the pictures shared by their friends. However, Mouni once shared a photo of Suraj with a pet dog on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, “I love you very much."

Let us tell you that Mouni’s family met Suraj’s parents earlier this year at actor Mandira Bedi’s house. Mouni and Mandira Bedi are good friends.

Mouni Roy is known for her work in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Do Saheliyan. She has also been part of films like Gold, KGF: Chapter 1, and Romeo Akbar Walter.

