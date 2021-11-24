Video: Actor Rasika Sunil's Bikini Pictures From Honeymoon Drive Fans Crazy

Rasika Sunil, who plays the character of Shanaya in Mazya Navryachi Bayko, recently tied the wedding knot with her boyfriend Aditya Bilagi. The adorable couple has gone to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Rasika can be seen in a hot avatar in the island nation. The actor recently shared a video of her Maldives look on social media. The clip is receiving lots of comments.

Posting the video on her Instagram account, Rasika showed the outfits she wore in the Maldives. The actor captioned the video, “Some of my Maldives looks". She also mentioned that pictures will follow soon. In the video, Rasika can be seen wearing various stylish outfits. From floral print dresses to hot bikinis to classy outfits, she had some stunning looks. This video was posted a few hours ago and has received more than 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWnTABcohjE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

One of the users wrote, “super hot ma’am", while another said: “awww dam cool". A third user commented, “As always killing looks". Many of them have simply used emoticons to express how they feel. Rasika has received a lot of love and support from the fans for all the work that she does. Her role in the show ‘Mazya Navryachi Bayko’ has made her a popular face in Marathi households.

She has also done some amazing work in films like ‘Poshter Girl’, ‘Gat- Mat’, and ‘Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar’. She was also seen in a music album called ‘Tum Bin Mohe’. Rasika’s husband Aditya Bilagi is an engineer settled in Los Angeles. They met each other when Rasika went abroad for studies. The two fell in love with each other and are now together for life. All the pictures of their wedding and its functions have been driving the fans crazy. Now, these honeymoon pictures have gotten them even more excited.

