Video: Actor Shruti Marathe Shows What Incessant Rain Has Done to Her Home

Some districts of Maharashtra are still experiencing rain and rivers in Solapur, Marathwada, are also flooded. The incessant rains have damaged crops and affected a lot of people as well. And there are times even the celebrities have to deal with it. Actor Shruti Marathe has shared on Instagram a video where she has shown and explained the problems that rains have caused in her life.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUacDgrj5d4/?utm_medium=copy_link

The actor has shown what the rain has to done to her house and how it looks now. The video starts with Shruti saying that she was at work all day, and she had just reached home. She adds that it rained that day in Pune and asked people to look at what has happened to her room. As she enters the room and switches the lights on, clothes are seen drying in the entire room. Showing the condition of her room, the actor asks her mother where she should sleep

The fans, too, are sharing their stories in the comments section. While one of the users wrote: “Yeh Mausam Ka Jadoo Hai Mitwa”, another said: “Same story everywhere”. A third one wrote “Aai rocks, Shruti shock”. A lot of users have also commented using emoticons. This video was posted around two days ago and has already received more than 37,000 likes.

Speaking of Shruti’s career, the actor made her debut in the Marathi film industry in 2008 with ‘Sanai Choughade’. She has also been seen in the Tamil, Hindi and Kannada entertainment industries. While the fans love to watch the work their favourite celebrities do, having some glimpses of their personal lives makes them feel closer to the celebrities and thanks to social media it has now become possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.