Video: Actor Vaishali Thaniga Ties Wedding Knot With Boyfriend Satyadeva

Vaishali Thaniga, who essays the role of Aishwarya in the show Pandian Stores, recently got married to her boyfriend Satyadev. Apart from television shows, she has done character roles in numerous movies such as Kadugu, Kadhal Kasakudayya, Enga Amma Rani, Sarkar, Raja Mantri, Remo, and Bhairava.

Born and raised in Chennai, Thaniga had completed her school and college education in Chennai. She has gained a lot of fans following her acting stints in shows such as Seetha, Raja Rani, and Maharishi in Gokul. She is extremely active on social media and enjoys a following of more than five-and-a-half-lakh on Instagram.

Recently, she tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Satyadev. It was an intimate ceremony where only a few close ones were present.

The actor has shared photos and videos from her wedding on Instagram. Thaniga looks resplendent in a scarlet saree, complete with gajras made from jasmine flowers. The video has the song ‘Mast Magan’ from the movie ‘Two States’ playing in the background. You can watch the video here:

In the video, which is also making everyone a bit emotional, her groom is seen tying a thali (mangalsutra) around her neck and completing the marriage ceremony. Ever since the video was posted, wishes and blessings have been pouring in from fans.

The actor, who had earlier posted her birthday video on September 26, had announced that this was her last birthday as a single woman and that she would soon marry her boyfriend Satyadeva and become Mrs. Satyadeva. She had also kept her fans updated on her wedding shopping.

