Video: Ankita Lokhande Ties Know With Vicky Jain, But Refuses To Take This Vow

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain finally got married after dating each other for 3 years. The couple had started their pre-wedding celebrations on December 12, and they finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony. A lot of videos, including a clip in which Ankita is refusing to make one particular promise to Vicky, are circulating from the event.

The videos of Ankita’s wedding, shared from her fan page, show her taking the vows. In the video, the priest is asking Ankita to promise to always obey her husband. Ankita refuses to take the vow, saying that she will accept correct things from Vicky. Then the priest asks her to not say hurtful things to Vicky in anger; Ankita agrees.

In another video, Vicky is seen taking 7 vows simultaneously in front of all the guests. This cute video was shared on Instagram about 6 hours ago, and it now has more than 4,000 likes. The couple tied the knot on December 14 in a famous 5-star hotel in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends.

Videos of all the wedding rituals performed by the couple were shared by the couple on social media. The couple also had a reception party right after the wedding, where all the stars of the TV and film industry were present.

According to media reports, celebrities Mrunal Thakur, Aarti Singh, Raj Singh Arora, Karanvir Bohra, Mahi Vij. Asha Negi etc. were seen in Ankita and Vicky’s reception. Sana Maqbool and Amrita Khanvilkar also attended the special reception.

