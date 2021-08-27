Watch: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is in Pain and the Reason Will Crack You up

TV and theatre actor Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead in Star Plus’ hit show Anupamaa, is spending some quality time with husband and son these days. The actor is in Lonavla to celebrate her son Rudransh’s birthday and therefore she is very active on social media too. Recently, she shared a photo with her son, wishing him his birthday.

And now, she has shared a reel in which the actor is seen holding her heels and pressing her feet while the song “Inn dono ne milkar jaan meri le li…" plays in the background. “Inn dono ne milkar, jaan meri le… something every girl can surely relate to," reads the caption of the video. It implies that wearing heels and walking is no mean task.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTCc3Vln8oJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the video, she is seen holding high heels in her hands. The actress is trying to show that wearing heels for a few hours may result in a lot of pain. She has chosen the song ‘Tum Dono ne Milke Jaan Meri Leli’ to express her feelings. The Hindi song when translated reads: “You both have taken my life."

Within hours of posting, the video has received more than 60 thousand likes.

Meanwhile, the audience loves Rupali’s character in Anupamaa, one of the reasons why she has suddenly become very popular on social media as well. She has crossed one million followers on her Instagram account. The actress thanked her fans last month after crossing the one-million milestone by sharing a picture on Instagram.

Her TV show Anupamaa is on the top of TRP charts for a long time now. Rupali is playing the lead Anupamaa, which is also the name of the show. Rupali is playing the character of a woman who has made and continues to make a lot of sacrifices for her family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here