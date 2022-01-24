Video: Anupama Star Rupali Ganguly's Happy Dance Saturday

Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly enjoys widespread popularity all over the country. Her titular role in the show has become a favourite with every household. Rupali Ganguly has appeared in a lot of shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Aapki Antara and Adalat even before Anupama. Apart from the small screen, she entertains viewers on social media as well.

A few days ago, she uploaded a dance video on Instagram. In this video clip, she is seen dancing in an ash-coloured gown. She starts dancing on the sofa, but then stands up and starts to shake a leg. She is looking beautiful and radiant. “Current mood: Doing the Saturday Happy Dance," reads the caption to the video.

People are loving this dance video of Rupali Ganguly. The video has more than 1.6 lakh likes and comments are flowing in from fans and admirers. People are showering love on the video by posting heart and fire emojis. A user commented, “Wow, very beautiful". Another one called her “Param Sundari" (very beautiful). Many are also commenting on the chemistry between her and her co-star Gaurav Khanna.

In the show, the track of Anupama and Anuj is currently being aired, and the latter’s sister, Malvika, has also made an entry. Malvika has had a very rough past, which Anupama was stunned to learn. Right now, the show is celebrating the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a winter festival.

Anuj and Anupama will be partners in the kite-flying competition, and the audience is currently enjoying the romance that is developing gradually between the two. Anuj was Anupama’s college friend, who secretly loved her but never expressed his feelings. With this track on-air, the serial is also on top in the TRP game.

