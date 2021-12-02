Video: Arun Prasath, The Male Lead in Bharathi Kannamma, Celebrates Birthday in Hills

Bharathi Kannamma is an extremely popular show, which airs on Star Vijay TV. Although the TRPs were low when the show started, it gradually became popular and has been one of the top five dramas on Tamil television.

Recently, actor Roshini Haripriyan, who essayed the role of Kannamma, quit the show to act in a movie. Following this, Vinusha Devi is now playing the role of Kannamma. Bharathi Kannamma also stars popular actors Rupa Sri, Farina Azad, Kanmani and Rishi Keshav among others.

Actor Arun Prasath is playing the role of male lead Dr Bharathi, Kannamma’s husband. A native of Salem, Arun started his career with movies but did not have much success. He starred in several movies such as Mathi Matanginen, Yeno Vanilai Maruthe, and Thief.

The actor played the role of Vaibhav’s friend in Mayatha Maan. After a lot of struggle and encounters with failure in show business, Arun landed the role of the lead male character in the show Bharathi Kannamma, which brought him success overnight. Through this show, he became a known face in Tamil households and has lots of fans.

Recently, Arun Prasath celebrated his birthday. He shared a video on Instagram where he was happily dancing to a song. He was recently on a trek of highlands in Northern India. The video looks like it was taken while he was trekking. Wishes are pouring in for Arun and the video has thousands of likes. You can view the video here:

In this video, Arun is seen dancing inside a beautiful cafe. He has captioned the video, “Janam din wishes from the north”.

