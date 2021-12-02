Video: Bhumi Pednekar Sneezes While Shooting Insta Trend Reel, Fans React

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who started her career with the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ opposite Ayushmaan Khurana, has grown in confidence with every film and has successfully carved a space for herself in the hearts and minds of movie-lovers. The actor also remains very active on social media and can often be seen having a lot of fun. She recently uploaded a video on Instagram which her fans are finding extremely funny.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CW8fCvbovQj/?utm_medium=copy_link

In the short clip, Bhumi can be seen trying to make a video following an Instagram trend. However, while making the video and also dancing to Chitralekha Sen’s song ‘Banna Re’, she sneezed.

Not just that, the actor is giving some funny expressions as well. Sharing this video, she wrote in the caption that she “actually sneezed". And now people are reacting and posting comments on the video.

One of the users wrote: “Why so cute", another one asked if something went in her nose. A third user commented, “She is really unique", and posted many red hearts with it. Many users have also expressed their emotions only through emojis.

As far as Bhumi’s work is concerned, the actor will be seen with Rajkumar Rao in ‘Badhai Do’ next. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal.

Bhumi will also be seen in one more film with Vicky Kaushal titled Govinda Naam Mera. Kiara Advani will also be seen with them in this film. Vicky will be playing the role of Govinda Waghmare, while Bhumi will be playing his ‘hottie wife’ Mrs Waghmare.

Kiara will be playing Vicky’s ‘naughty girlfriend’. Bhumi is known for her script choices. In most of her films, she is shown as a strong woman and the audience loves her for it.

