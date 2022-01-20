Video: Dharmendra Jokes With Man Who Grew Turnips at his Farm

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is very active on social media. Through his pictures and videos, he frequently updates his fans on his daily life and also wins their hearts.

On Wednesday, Dharmendra posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, he is showing the fans the turnips at his farm. He’s seated next to the person, who grew this turnip.

In the video, Dharmendra is dressed in a red full-sleeve t-shirt and blue trousers. He can be seen seated on a sofa, holding a turnip. The second hand is placed on the person’s head who is sitting adjacent to him. He stated in this video, “Look at this turnip; it’s from our farm, and Chotu grew it. Chotu is Bengali." He also asks Chotu to plant more turnips.

While joking with Chotu, Dharmendra further says, “After marriage, Chotu has become a bit fat. It is a pleasure to see such large turnips. My father was very fond of turnips. And we loved potatoes." Sharing this video, he wrote, “With love to all of you." Along with this, he also added a heart emoji in his caption.

Dharmendra took a booster dose

Recently, Dharmendra shared a video on Instagram wherein he is seen getting a booster dose against Covid-19. In the video, he can be seen sitting on a sofa while a nurse administers a booster dose to him. “I’m taking a booster dose," Dharmendra says in the video. It should be taken by everyone." The nurse then administers a booster dose. After getting jabbed, Dharmendra says, “The injection didn’t even hurt."

Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar’s film

Dharmendra is having a good time right now. He continues to prioritise fitness. He is active on social media and keeps his admirers up to date on his activities. He also recently visited the set of Bigg Boss, where he had a great time with Salman Khan. Dharmendra will be in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

