Video: Fans Love Favourite Monalisa’s Dance On ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’

From the Bhojpuri industry to Hindi TV serials, actor Monalisa has proved herself everywhere. And she is also very active on social media. Monalisa keeps sharing photos and videos to entertain her fans. On August 14, the actor shared on Instagram a video in which she is seen dancing on Sonakshi Sinha’s hit number “Saree Ke Fall Sa" from the film R Rajkumar. In a matter of hours, the video was viral as the fans showered praises on their favourite star.

At the time of writing, the video had received 25 thousand likes and numerous comments appreciating Monalisa. The actor captioned the hit video: “Saree love" since she is seen wearing a beautiful saree. Another Hindi TV actress Rashami Desai also liked and commented on the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

Monalisa is currently enjoying her vacation with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Maldives and she is posting a lot of photos and videos from there on her Instagram account. Her sizzling looks in these pictures are winning fans’ hearts. The actor looks bold and beautiful in the recently shared pictures. From her bikini pictures to her sea beach outfits, everything has given her fans vacation goals.

Monalisa has more than four million followers on her Instagram account. She gets a lot of support from her fans for all the work. She is not shy of keeping her fans informed about her life through social media.

