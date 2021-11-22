Video: Little Girl Joins Dancing Sensation Sapna Choudhary on Stage, Shows Killer Moves

Dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has a little on-stage competitor, it seems. A dance video of the Haryana-based dancer is going viral on Youtube and Instagram. The viral video shows a little girl joining Sapna on stage while she was performing on the song, Mein English Medium Padhi Hui. The little girl joins her on stage and dances step by step with Sapna, who was pleasantly shocked to see her brilliance.

People and Sapna’s fans are loving the viral video and they have started calling the cute little girl, ‘Chhoti Sapna Choudhary’.

Video:

IG link:

Sapna Chaudhary’s dance is loved across the country and she has a crazy fan-following. And while Haryana has given several other performers and dancers, nobody has matched the status of Sapna Choudhary so far. But now it seems that the little girl in the viral video will soon give competition to Sapna.

Her super-duper hit song ‘Teri Aakhyaan Ka Yo Kajal’ is among the most popular across the country. Apart from this, ‘Solid Body’ and ‘Gajban Pani Ne Chali’ music videos are also loved by her fans.

The Haryana-based dancer-actor was also seen performing on the song ‘Hat Ja Tau’ in ‘Veere Ki Wedding’, ‘Love Bite’ from ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ and ‘Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary’.

Dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary has also been a part of TV’s famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Sapna’s popularity spiked during the show. However, Sapna was eliminated just before the finale.

