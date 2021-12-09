Video: Malaika Arora Poses in Bikini on Yacht During Maldives Vacation With Arjun Kapoor

Celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leave no chance to express their love for each other. Recently, the two went on a vacation to the Maldives from where they have shared some beautiful photos and videos on their social media handles. Malaika has now shared a video wherein the actor is enjoying the company of her boyfriend Arjun.

In the clip Malaika can be seen cycling, eating, relaxing, and posing on the cruise in a bikini. Malaika has shared this video on her official Instagram account and it is worth a watch. In the comments section, many users have appreciated Malaika’s bold style. While some are commenting on her glamorous look, others are praising her fitness.

One of the users wrote, “Couples goal", another one said, “Fire across the Maldives". A third user commented: “The fittest babe in town".

Malaika has given many hashtags in the caption of this video shared a few hours ago. The video has received more than one lakh likes already.

Arjun, too, posted some videos of Malaika on his Instagram stories. It looks like Malaika had no idea that Arjun was making her videos. She has also shared a cycling video on her Instagram story.

The fans of both the stars get excited whenever the love birds, Arjun and Malaika, post something related to or about each other. While the couple’s well-wishers are eagerly waiting for the two to get married, let’s see what they eventually decide.

