Video: Monalisa's Bold Moves on Palak Tiwari's Bijlee Bijlee Song Are a Hit Among Fans

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa was in Goa recently with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput for her friends’ wedding. These friends were non-other than Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma. While Pooja and Kunal did a court marriage last year, they now tied the wedding knot as per Bengali traditions. And now a video of Monalisa from the wedding function of Pooja and Kunal is going viral.

In the clip, the actor can be seen showing her moves on the song titled Bijlee Bijlee. The original song features Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari.

Monalisa shared the video on her Instagram handle and fans just can’t appreciate it enough. The actor’s Bengali look is worth noticing. Accompanying her in the video is choreographer-director Rajit Dev. The Bhojpuri star is performing the signature step of the song brilliantly. The video is receiving a lot of love, with more than 21 thousand people already liking it on the platform.

Monalisa also tagged Rajit and asked for his views on her performance. She further said that practice makes things perfect. She also thanked the groom Kunal Verma for shooting the video.

The netizens have used a variety of emoticons in the comments section. As far as the song Bijlee Bijlee is concerned, TV actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has made her acting debut with the track. This is her first music video. It has been filmed on her with Harrdy Sandhu. The audience’s response to it has been extremely good.

