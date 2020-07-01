Video Music Awards to be Held with Extensive Safety Precautions Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused delays and cancellations of public events such as film and music award shows all over the world. However, the annual MTV Video Music Awards will be held following extensive safety precautions amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The network has announced that the awards show will be held on Sunday, August 30, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event was granted a go-ahead from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, reported people.com.

The show will pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its residents. "We're elated to bring the 2020 VMAs back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA," said Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, in a statement.

Producers and venue staff will work with local officials to facilitate "extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience."

"The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York. We're very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs," said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets, in a statement.

