Video: Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan Welcome New Year at Burj Khalifa With This Gesture

The New Year 2022 has arrived, and celebs have celebrated it with much positivity and hope. Tollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan celebrated their new year in Dubai and shared pictures of the pomp and show at the Burj Khalifa. The couple has shared these moments on their Instagram handles. They had left for Abu Dhabi after they were spotted at EA Cinemas in Chennai for a movie date.

Now the pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh celebrating the new year at Burj Khalifa in Dubai have gone viral on the internet. The couple had flown to Dubai for the New Year celebrations on the 31st.

Nayanthara’s Instagram post caption reads as, “Best New year, Happiest New year to everyone. May this year be your best.”

https://www.instagram.com/nayantharaaa/?hl=en

Vignesh has also posted a video of celebrations wherein both are standing in front of Burj Khalifa. The video shows people participating in the countdown to the new year.

The couple hugs as the New Year 2022 arrives and Vignesh is seen kissing Nayanthara on her forehead.

The Instagram post of Vignesh has a message for this New Year. The director has wished this year to be peaceful, happy, successful, blessed and remarkable in everyone’s lives.

Vignesh Instagram posts read that the last two years have been a little guilty and embarrassing to him as he couldn’t keep his promise of excellent film creations for his audience, but he promises to bring a lot of films this year.

VIGNESH IG:

https://www.instagram.com/wikkiofficial/?hl=en

NEW YEAR POSTS:

In 2021, Vignesh’s Rowdy Pictures also produced Pebbles, which was highly praised by the audience. Rowdy Pictures will be releasing a film in February 2022. The film stars Vijay, Samantha and Nayanthara under the direction of Vignesh Sivan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.