Video: Neha Bhasin Kisses Ridhima Pandit During Task in Bigg Boss OTT

Reality TV show Bigg Boss, which is currently being broadcast on VOOT, is already living up to all the hype. In a recent episode, while performing a task, Punjabi singer Neha Bhasin kissed TV actress Ridhima Pandit on her lips, leaving everyone, including the actor, surprised.

Contestants inside the Bigg Boss house are divided into two sides — team Pratik and team Raqesh. Raqesh’s team includes the connections of Zeshaan Khan-Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin-Milind Gaba and Shamita Shetty. Pratik’s squad includes pairs of Moose Jattana-Nishant Bhat, Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath and Akshara Singh.

As part of the task, each connection was supposed to stand still while the opposing team had to distract them.

In a clip shared by Voot on Twitter, Neha is seen inching towards a still Ridhima and attempting to give a peck on her lips to distract her. The Punjabi singer then went ahead to kiss Ridhima before calling on Urfi Javed to see her antics.

Raqesh’s team member and actress Shamita Shetty were also seen pouring water on Ridhima and Karan Nath, who are paired together, to win the task.

Pratik and Akshara also went through similar torture during their task when they were lashed with water.

Bigg Boss OTT, the 15th season of the show, premiered on August 8 and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Salman Khan will return as the host when the show simultaneously airs on TV. According to the makers, the first six weeks of Bigg Boss OTT are reserved exclusively for the digital run. Instead of the traditional one-hour duration, the show is currently being broadcast throughout the day.

