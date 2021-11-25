Video: Nushrratt Bharuccha Takes Chorri Promotions to Scary Level, Leaves People Stunned

Nushrratt Bharuccha is busy these days promoting her upcoming film, Chhorii, uniquely in Mumbai. The horror movie is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. Besides, the film also marks the digital debut of the actor. As part of the promotions, Nushrratt was all dressed in a black coloured gown and scared people while enacting the character of the scary ghost ‘Chotti Mayi’ from the film. Through this prank, the filmmakers are creating a buzz around the film ahead of its premiere on the OTT platform.

Nushrratt has shared the YouTube link of the prank video showing how Chotti Mayi is scaring the people of Mumbai. People were stunned to see a woman who was covered in all black clothes. Their reactions are caught on camera.

The makers had, on November 16, released the trailer of Chhorii which was quite scary. The trailer shows how scary the ghost, Chotti Mayi, is haunting a house. Nushrratt is playing the character of Sakshi.

The trailer shows how Sakshi has to deal with demons. The tension builds up with each scene and leaves the audience with a series of questions – will Sakshi be able to save herself? Will she be able to protect her unborn child from ghosts? Sakshi’s quest for survival seems to take the audience on a journey that is full of horror, thrill and excitement.

Watch Trailer Here —

At the trailer launch, Nushrratt said, “It is a challenging and exciting experience to step into a new and unique genre like horror. The trailer is a glimpse of a bigger mystery and horror that is ready to be unravelled.”

Chhorii, directed by Vishal Furia, is a remake of the Marathi horror, Lapachhapi, helmed by the same director.

Chhorii is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 26 in India and over 240 countries and territories around the world.

