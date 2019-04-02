Video of Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal Gracefully Dancing on a Bollywood Song is Breaking the Internet

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is an inspiration to many. The life and struggles of Agarwal also inspired director Meghna Gulzar for her next project titled Chhapaak, with Deepika Padukone in the titular role.Before Chhapaak makes it to the screen, a video of the social activist dancing on the song 'Cham Cham' from the film Baaghi is making rounds on the Internet. In the video, Agarwal can be seen gracefully acing the dance steps as she matches the beats of the songs. She had first shared this video on Tik Tok a few days back, later Shraddha Kapoor who features in the original song shared the video on her Instagram handle.Take a look at the video:Recently, the first poster of Chhapaak was unveiled. Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to share the first look of her character named Malti. "A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti," the actress captioned the picture. She also added that the film will release on January 10, 2020.Likewise, Meghna Gulzar, who will direct the film, called Malti 'courage' and 'hope'. "She is courage. She is hope. She is @deepikapadukone as #Malti in #Chhapaak. Shoot begins today. Releasing on 10th January 2020," she wrote on Twitter.Talking about the film, Padukone—who will also be producing Chhapaak— earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."Also starring Vikrant Massey as Padukone’s partner, the film is jointly produced by Gulzar and Padukone. Chhapaak will begin filming from today (March 25).