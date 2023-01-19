Video Of Actress Aparna Balamurali Publicly Harassed By a Student Irks Internet

South actress Aparna Balamurali is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Thankam. The Malayalam-language movie also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role. As a part of the promotions, Aparna and her co-star Vineeth, along with other members of the film unit, attended an event at a law college in Kerala. The event proved to be an unpleasant experience for the Sundari Gardens actress. When a male student was called onto the stage to welcome Aparna, he was captured misbehaving with the actress, making her visibly uncomfortable.

The video was dropped on Twitter on January 18, enraging netizens. The user who dropped the viral visual footage took a dig at Vineeth and the other crew members, who were sitting in ‘silence’ even after witnessing the wrongful act. “A college student misbehaved with actress Aparna Balamurali during the promotion function of the Thankam movie. Vineeth, I’m surprised about your silence. What the hell Thankam film crew doing there?” read the fumed tweet.

The 17-second clip reveals a student getting up on stage with a flower in his hand to give it over to Aparna. Once the actress accepts it, the boy touches Aparna’s hand without her consent and forcibly pulls her up to click a picture. Although the Ini Utharam actress complies with the boy’s request, she appears quite fazed by the sudden gesture, sporting an uneasy smile.

The student does not stop there. He goes on to wrap his hands around Aparna for a photo, earning unwanted cheers and hootings from the crowd below. Uncomfortable at the unexpected touch, the Malayalam star shoves away the boy’s hand, struggling her way out of his grip. The student can then be seen apologising for his action before getting down from the stage.

The boy’s misbehaviour has irked social media users and they have expressed their discontent in the comments.

“One should not cross their limits, surprisingly none of the film personalities didn’t come to her rescue and condemn the incident. Very unfortunate,” condemned one user. “There are social conventions to be observed in public so that incidents like this do not happen… it’s happening much too often all over the country… our education authorities please take note,” pointed out another. “Definitely unfair,” quipped a third displeased netizen.

Thankam is helmed by Saheed Arafath and also stars Biju Menon and Girish Kulkarni in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 26.

