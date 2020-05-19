Video of Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone Dancing to Sukhbir's 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' is a Treat to Watch

A traditional Indian wedding can apparently be called incomplete if the guests do not yell 'Ohh ho ho' and dance their hearts out to Sukhbir's upbeat track 'Ishq Tera Tadpave'. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's 2018 wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja was no different.

An old video from the actress' wedding celebrations has surfaced on social media where popular names from B-town are seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor. In the video, as singer Sukhbir takes the center stage with his hit track, actors like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor among many others can be seen shaking a leg together.

With their hands up in the air, while Ranveer, Karisma and Abhishek are seen dancing with Aaradhya, Deepika and Aishwarya are seen breaking into a warm hug towards the end of the video.

Take a look:

Sonam and Anand recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Giving a special touch to the occasion, Sonam, who is currently quarantining with her husband and in-laws in Delhi, penned a special note for her better-half.

"4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism," read the caption.

Sonam even thanked Anand for "being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years".

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salman. The project also starred Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal role.



