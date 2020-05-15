Video of Alia Bhatt Singing 'Humsafar' Surfaces Online and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Alia Bhatt has impressed audiences with her performances on the big screen. However, in this video, the Shandaar actress is sure to wow her fans with her singing talent as well.

In an old clip that has resurfaced online, we got a glimpse of the 27-year-old actress showing off her musical talents.

When exactly the video is taken is not known but it shows Alia serenading the number Humsafar. The song is from the 2017 film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia and actor Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Check out her stunning performance here:

A few days ago, another clip of the Gully Boy actress crooning the same song was doing rounds on the internet

She will be seen sharing screen space with her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. In the first of the fantasy adventure franchise, Ranbir will be playing Shiva and Alia will essay the role of Isha. The big project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is slated for release on December 4, 2020.

Alia has an array of projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is based on an episode of Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She has also signed dad, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 which is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. Alia is set to make her South Indian debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film has Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more



