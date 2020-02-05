Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video of Ananya Panday Grooving to Sara Ali Khan's Aankh Marey Wins Twitter, Watch Here

Ananya Panday dances her heart out on Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's song Aankh Marey at a friend's wedding. You can watch the video here.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Ever since Ananya Pandey made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, she has been in the news for some or the other reason. Be it her stunning pictures or her goofy videos from the film sets, Ananya has been the talk of the town.

The star has a sleuth of projects lined up ahead of her. Recently, she attended a friend’s wedding that brought her elegant and energetic moves to the limelight. In the video, widely shared across social media, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can be seen dancing to Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's track from the movie Simmba, ‘Aankh Maarey’.

Donning an elegant black lehenga choli, Ananya seems to enjoy the marriage party in the earnest. The video was posted by a fan account of the actor on its Instagram handle.

The clip has garnered several compliments and interesting comments. One of the Instagram users wrote: “She is love”, while another commented on her groovy steps.

One Ananya Pandey fan even said that she should have appeared in the movie as she suits the song very well.

Take a look:

Ananya will be next seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she is also going to feature in a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

