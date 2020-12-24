Video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Dancing to 'Garmi' is Lit

Ankita Lokhande recently celebrated her birthday in the presence of close friends and loved ones. Many lovely lovely moments of the actress from her bash have surfaced on social media and are being loved by fans. Now, we come across another clip in which she is seen dancing with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Badshah's track Garmi and the couple looks perfect while grooving together.

Ankita lets herself loose as the track plays. Vicky joins her as well and both are seen feeling the music and grooving. Fans are loving their chemistry as they set the dance floor on fire.

Check out some other videos from her birthday bash that she recently hosted.

Ankita was also trolled online by late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans for partying with Ssandip Singh on her birthday. Ssandip's claims in the aftermath of Sushant's death were deemed by some as conflicting. Several celebs from the TV industry like Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai and Aparna Dixit were also present at Ankita's party. Some social media trolls have alleged that Ankita has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.