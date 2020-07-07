Video of Arjun Bijlani Cycling will Give You Major Fitness Goals

After the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across the country, several actors and actresses have been spotted riding bicycles or running in their neighbourhood. Recently, actor Arjun Bijlani was seen cycling in Mumbai. A video shared by Viral Bhayani shows Arjun riding a bicycle. In the clip, the actor can be heard saying that cycling is good for health.

The caption of the video, which was posted on Instagram, read, "The weather is beautiful and yes the pollution is less making it very conducive for people to cycle now. #ArjunBijalni snapped today in his neighborhood."

Last month, a video surfaced on social media wherein he and his Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Nia Sharma are seen cycling. The clip was shared by Spotboye.

In the video, he is seen wearing a cap, black t-shirt, a mask and grey knee-length shorts, while Nia is clad in a white crop top with comfy track pants. The clip shows Nia greeting everyone with a loud “Hi” and Arjun saying, “So much fun.”

As per Spotboye, Arjun rode his bicylcle from Andheri to Bandra. He was challenged by the actress, who reportedly recently bought a new cycle, for a bicycle race. The two cycled for 32 kilometres and also posted some cool clicks after this race posing at Bandstand, Bandra.

In the pictures shared by Arjun, he and Nia are seen posing by the sea. They are also seen having good time with their friends. The caption of Arjun’s post read, "32 kms and lots of peace and happiness."