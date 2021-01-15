Video of Bengali Stars Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta Goes Viral, Duo Rumoured to Be Dating

A video featuring Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and actor Yash Dasgupta visiting Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata has gone viral on social media.

The video comes after rumours of cracks in Nusrat’s marriage with husband Nikhil Jain. Speculations are rife that Nusrat and Nikhil’s marriage has hit a rough patch because of her closeness with Yash. There are rumours that the duo is dating.

In the video, which is four weeks old, Nusrat is seen clad in a pink saree, with the traditional ‘shakha-pola’ (shakha is a white bangle made of conch shell, and pola is a red coral bangle) that married Bengali women wear in both hands. In the video, former West Bengal minister Madan Mitra can also be seen, having a conversation with Nusrat. While they chat with each other, Yash — wearing a black tee, black cap and black mask — can be seen standing next to Nusrat. The video has been shared by many fan clubs on social media.

Reacting to this, Yash told Calcutta Times that it was an old video shot “way back in December”. He added that people were “cooking up stories by digging up old pictures and videos” and “over-analysing” things between Nusrat and him. The report also states that, according to industry buzz love blossomed between them on the sets of their last release, ‘SOS Kolkata’. Industry sources also said that the duo had gone to Rajasthan to usher in New Year.

During the promotion of the movie, Nusrat had also put up a photo with Yash on her Instagram handle.

Nusrat, too, spoke to Calcutta Times on January 8, which was her birthday. Without commenting anything specific about her marriage, the actress said that her “personal life is no longer available for public consumption”. She also didn’t deny going on a trip, but didn’t say who accompanied her. “I have just returned post a wonderful vacation and am still in those vacay-blues,” said Nusrat.

Nusrat and Nikhil got married in June 2019 in a private ceremony in Turkey. Only close family members and friends were present. They hosted a reception in Kolkata that was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.