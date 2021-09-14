Video of BTS Jamming with Coldplay's Chris Martin Goes Viral, My Universe CD Sells Out on Weverse

A video of K-pop sensation BTS jamming with Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin on their yet-to-be-released single My Universe is going viral on Twitter. BTS had hinted at a possible collab with the globally popular British band when they covered their song Fix You in March this year, and it was officially confirmed on September 13. The single, titled My Universe, will release on September 24, ahead of Coldplay’s album drop in October.

BTS ARMY can’t stop gushing over this epic collaboration that will see two of the biggest musical acts from two different continents, generations and very different fanbases come together for the first time. While BTS has collaborated with artists like Ed Sheeran and Halsey before, the Coldplay tie-up takes their global footprint to another level.

Fans were excited to see Martin wear a BTS Crew hoodie, while BTS members Jin and Jimin were spotted sporting Coldplay merch.

Chris Martin wears a love button no matter where he is and what he's doing and he usually gives it out to people too.Here you can see he's given so many to Jin and Jimin who are also wearing Coldplay merch @lovebuttonorg #ColdplayXBTS pic.twitter.com/dNGgr6esvk — Abhi ⦵ *✧ ♡ ❍ ∞ (@CallMeAbhiiii) September 14, 2021

Chris Martin announced on Twitter that the song will release on September 24, and also shared the first-look graphic for the song which featured astrological signs on a purple background. BTS also shared the update on their Twitter account. The tweet read, “#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th // Pre-order & pre-save now // (sic)." BTS also shared, “#Coldplay X #BTS - My Universe" with a spaceship emoji.

Within minutes of the announcement, the CD was sold out on Weverse, where it was available for purchase within South Korea alone. ARMYs had also crashed Coldplay’s site. My Universe will be available in the form of a limited edition two-track CD single which will also include hand-written lyrics by the bands. The eponymous single and it’s instrumental version will be available for fans.

Recently, the septet was interviewed Chris Martin ahead of the release of their ‘Permission to Dance’ music video which consisted of short videos of fans taking part in the dance challenge. The interview premiered on the weekly YouTube series ‘Released’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here